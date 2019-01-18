× Adorable: Noah Westbrook Steals Spotlight Warming Up With Thunder Star Dad

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Although the game against the Lakers didn’t turn out the way the Oklahoma City Thunder wanted, fans can’t get over an adorable scene before the start of the match.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook brought his son, Noah, onto the court before team warmups.

The little man was seen running up and down the court with his dad.

Although he’s a little too small to make a basket just yet, Westbrook helped him out a bit, first lifting him to the basket, then looping his arm to make a basket little Noah could reach.

The toddler showed off some impressive moves, making fans wonder if he’ll follow in his father’s footsteps one day.