Fayetteville Police Looking For IDs Of Theft Suspects

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are looking for suspects in two separate theft cases.

In one case, police are searching for a man who used a stolen credit card at a local Walmart to purchase a phone card. The main is seen in surveillance video wearing a maroon shirt, tan coat and hat and carrying a dark backpack. He also is wearing glasses.

The other case involves two men who were caught on camera stealing a purse from someone at a local Harps grocery, police said. The identification in the purse was then used to open a credit card account, police said.

The first suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic man with a black beard wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a Seattle Mariners cap. the other suspect is a tall, thin, white male with brown hair wearing a green coat, tan pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Detective S. Allen at the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3520 or the Northwest Arkansas Crimestoppers at (479) 790-TIPS. Those calling Crimestoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.