Four Star Safety Commits To Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The 2019 Arkansas football recruiting class got another huge boost on Friday afternoon as four star safety prospect Jalen Catalon committed to the Razorbacks.

Catalon, a 5-10, 180 recruit from Mansfield, Texas, picked the Hogs over Texas, TCU and Oklahoma. He also had offers from Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and more than 20 other schools.

247Sports has Catalon listed as the No. 25 safety prospect in the country and the No. 303 player in their ranking system. Catalong is a consensus four star recruit according to every major recruiting service.

Arkansas signed 21 players for the 2019 class in mid-December and then added Ben Hicks as a graduate transfer earlier this week. Catalon will be the fourth addition to the Razorbacks secondary in this class.

Catalon can officially sign with the Razorbacks on National Signing Day on Feb. 6.