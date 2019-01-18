Gerber Cutting Nearly 50 Jobs From Fort Smith Factory

FORT SMITH (KFSM) —Gerber Products Company is cutting 49 jobs from their Fort Smith facility, according to a spokesperson with the company.

As we continue to navigate the challenges of an increasingly competitive market, Gerber is transforming our business to become more agile and to enhance our competitiveness for the long-term.

As part of this transformation, we have reviewed the composition and performance of our product portfolio and related manufacturing capacity. To be responsive to the quickly changing needs of parents and caregivers, we have made the decision to reduce our puree cup capacity to one line and transition our Infant Cereal business to a 5 day operation at our factory in Fort Smith, AR.

Unfortunately, this will impact approximately 49 employees at our factory in Fort Smith, AR. We are working closely with our union to ensure the process is managed according to our collective bargaining agreement. We will treat our people with fairness and respect and will ensure that each impacted employee is appropriately supported throughout the transition.