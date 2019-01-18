× Johnsonville Recalls Cheddar And Bacon Pork Patty Products Due To Possible ‘Foreign Matter Contamination’

WASHINGTON (KFSM) — The USDA issued an alert Friday (Jan. 18) that Johsonville is recalling 48,371 pounds of raw ground pork patty products that may be contaminated with “extraneous materials.”

The material in question is said to be black rubber. The recall is for products nationwide.

The raw ground frozen pork patties were made and packaged on Sept. 27, Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 of last year. These products are subject to recall:

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 7/24/2019” represented on the label.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/13/2019” represented on the label.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/14/2019” represented on the label.

The products should have the number :34225″ on the carton end under the “Best Flavor By” date.

The problem was found when three consumers complained of finding black rubber in the products. However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

Consumers with questions can contact Johnsonville Consumer Relations at (888) 556-2728.