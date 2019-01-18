Netflix Is Rebooting ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

(KFSM) — “Unsolved Mysteries” is coming back to “haunt a new generation!”

Netflix says the original creators of the true crime and paranormal series have teamed up with the producers of “Stranger Things.”

The streaming company says the reboot will be a modern take on the series that will once again look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases.

The original series debuted in the late 1980s and ran for 14 seasons with almost 600 episodes.

Each episode of the show covered a different real-life mystery, usually of a true crime variety and occasionally even a paranormal one.

Netflix has not given viewers a release date yet.