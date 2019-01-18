× NEW: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

A strong storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Friday night with a transition to winter weather on the back side of the low.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Most locations will average around an inch of snow.

Some isolated locations in NW Arkansas could pick up around 2″ while places in the River Valley see an inch or less.

All snow is expected to move out of the area by afternoon.

A few slick spots in area roads are possible during the snowfall and in the immediate hours after.

-Garrett