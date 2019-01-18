OU Officials Respond To Racist Video Circulating Social Media

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The University of Oklahoma looking into a racially charged video originating on Snapchat of an apparent sorority member allegedly using the n-word.
Some girls that attend OU thought it would be funny (especially Olivia Urban and Francis Ford) to put black paint on their face and say “I am a nigger” @UofOklahoma #whatareyougoingtodo ???? pic.twitter.com/ccWGnG4L7N
— gabrielle lesley (@GabbyHahaa) January 18, 2019
The girls in the video are said to be a part of the Tri-Delt sorority on campus and can be heard saying, “I am a nig***,” in the video.
This isn’t the first racist video linked to The University of Oklahoma.
In March of 2015, a video surfaced of some members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity singing a racist chant.
That chapter was permanently closed and removed at the university.
As for this incident – the university released a statement saying,
“We have been made aware of an inappropriate and derogatory video circulating on social media posted by an OU student. The University of Oklahoma abhors such conduct and condemns the students’ actions and behavior in the strongest terms possible. While students have the freedom of expression, the negative impact on such conduct cannot be underestimated. The university is following up with the students. Our goal is to be a welcoming and inclusive community and we condemn any behavior whose goal is to diminish or belittle other members of the OU community.”