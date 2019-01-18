× Pea Ridge Police Captain Under Investigation Resigns

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A Pea Ridge police captain under investigation for alleged “inappropriate text messages” will resign later this month.

Citing personal and health reasons, Capt. Eric Lyle said Friday (Jan. 18) he will resign from the department effective Jan. 28.

The city began investigating Lyle earlier this week regarding the text messages.

It’s unclear what the messages contained or who sent or received them.

Lyle, who has served the department since 2011, had requested leave while the investigation progresses.