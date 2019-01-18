× Police: Springdale Woman Embezzled Over $230,000 From Rogers Company

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Springdale woman is accused of embezzling upwards of $234,000 from a local poultry processing plant by cashing checks of terminated employees.

Erika Guisela Ortis Rios, 30, of Springdale was arrested Monday (Jan. 14) in connection with two counts of second-degree forgery, theft of property, non-financial identity fraud and falsifying business records.

Southeast Poultry notified Rogers police after company officials noticed several discrepancies with payroll; namely, that terminated employees were receiving checks with substantial raises after they left the company, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A plant official told investigators that Rios, a payroll clerk, had access to the company’s payment system and was responsible for getting checks to respective department supervisor to hand out.

Police later learned that plant officials found in Rios’ desk check stubs for separated employees who shouldn’t receive checks, as well as digital evidence that Rios had increased hours for separated employees, according to the affidavit.

Some of the former employees told police they never received the final paychecks issued in their name.

Investigators believe Rios could have stolen more than $234,000, but Southeast Poultry was still reviewing payroll records.

During the investigation, police also found Rios had been working under a fake name and using forged identification documents.

Rios is free a $50,000 bond. She has a hearing set for Feb. 25 in Benton County Circuit Court.