Street Closing In Springdale Tuesday As Sewer Improvements Continue

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A street in downtown Springdale will be closed Tuesday (Jan. 22) as utility workers continue to make sewer improvements as part of a large repair project.

North Shiloh Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to through traffic. Only residents of the road and emergency vehicles will be allowed access. The closure will be from Huntsville Avenue to Oak Avenue.

The closure is so the city can continue its sanitary sewer improvements. Seven Valleys Construction Company was contracted to perform the work and has been repairing lines for several months. The project calls for 167 sanitary sewer repairs with 1,330 linear feet of 6-inch through 15-inch main pipe replacement and 1,200 linear feet of 4-inch service line replacement. It also calls for repairs to couplings, manholes and follow-up repair of sod and pavement surfaces disturbed by the line repairs.

Ron Watkins, an engineer with Springdale Water Utilities, said the project started in late October, with repairs taking place throughout the city. The project is contracted to end in April 2020, but the contractors are currently ahead of schedule.

Due to the ongoing project, construction vehicles and work may be seen around the area, and roads may be closed temporarily. The city appreciates residents’ and drivers’ patience during the project and asks that drivers use caution in construction areas.

Those with questions may contact Springdale Water Utilities at (479) 751-5751.