SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Springdale Police Department released photos of suspect in several open cases in the city, with crimes ranging from vehicle break-ins to credit card fraud.

Police also cited cases of trailer theft and shoplifting in its Facebook post, which revealed the photos of several suspects for the crimes.

Police are asking anyone with information on these suspects to contact the police at (479) 750-8139 or thei anonymous tip line at (479) 750-4484.