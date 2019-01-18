Trump Gives Support To March For Life Participants

Posted 3:40 pm, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:58PM, January 18, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising protesters demonstrating against abortion rights that he will veto any bill that “weakens the protection of human life.”

Pro-choice activists hold signs in response to anti-abortion activists participating in the “March for Life,” an annual event to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the US, outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, January 18, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump spoke via video Friday to participants in this year’s March for Life on the National Mall.

The first march took place on the west steps of the Capitol in January 1974, the year after the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade. Thousands braved the cold to attend Friday’s event.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who attended the event, listed actions the administration has taken over the past two years to deter abortions.

Trump noted that the administration has ensured foreign aid doesn’t flow to organizations that promote abortion. Pence credited Trump with nominating conservative judges to the federal bench.

Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack released the following statement:

“Each year, thousands of Americans march to stand up for life and the unborn. It is our moral obligation to fight for the voiceless, and I commend all the Arkansans and advocates who continually work to uphold the dignity of every life. Human life is sacred and must be protected  I will always defend these values in Congress.”