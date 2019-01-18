× West Fork Man Gets Probation For 2018 Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A West Fork man was given three years probation for shooting a man he was selling drugs to last year.

Ian Moore, 23, pleaded guilty Monday (Jan. 14) in Washington County Circuit Court to second-degree battery. Moore’s charge of unlawfully shooting a gun from a vehicle was dismissed.

As part of his probation, Moore is barred from drinking, owning a gun or selling or possessing drugs.

Judge Mark Lindsay also fined Moore $1,000 and ordered him not to contact the victim.

Moore faces up to six years in prison if he violates his probation.

The man said he was buying drugs from Moore on March 22, 2018, near Hogeye when Moore fired multiple shots at him, hitting him in the leg above his ankle.