× Arkansas Drops 4th Straight To Ole Miss

OXFORD (KFSM) – Ole Miss dominated in just about every category on the stat sheet in a faceoff against Arkansas where the Hogs never saw the lead.

The Rebels won the turnover battle 17-13, outrebounded the Hogs 40-31, shot 48 percent compared to the Razorbacks’ 40 percent, hit 32 percent of three-pointers to Arkansas’ 26 percent, and had four players in double digits – all which contributed to Ole Miss breezing by with the 84-67 win.

Keyshawn Embery-Simpson was a bright spot among a dim game – sinking 16 points in Arkansas’ fourth straight loss.

The loss drops the Hogs to 10-7 on the season and only 1-4 in SEC play.

The Razorbacks will return home to Bud Walton on Wednesday to face off against Missouri. Tipoff is at 8:00pm.