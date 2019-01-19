Boo The Pomeranian Dies Of Heartbreak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—One of the world’s most popular social media animals died Friday (Jan. 18) morning in his sleep.

Boo the Pomeranian had over 16 million followers on Facebook and had made numerous appearances on TV, including a spot on Good Morning America, as well as a book deal.

Boo and his buddy, Buddy, became internet famous after their owners began sharing photos of them on Facebook.

Buddy died in 2017 at 14-years-old. He and Boo had been together for eleven years, leading their owners to think that heartbreak may have been the cause of Boo’s death.

“Shortly after Buddy died, Boo showed signs of heart issues. We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us,” his owners wrote.

In 2012 a rumor went around that Boo had passed away, but it was debunked by news personality Anderson Cooper.