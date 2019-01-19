Camila Cabello And Cardi B Among Grammy Performers

(CNN) — The Grammy Awards are going to be filled with showstopping performances.

The Recording Academy announced some of the artists scheduled to take the stage at next month’s ceremony.

Camila Cabello will be making her Grammy performance debut. She’s also nominated for two awards, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album. Cardi B will also perform. The rapper is nominated in five categories, including record of the year and best rap album.

Janelle Monáe, Post Malone, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves and Shawn Mendes round out the other announced performers.

Alicia Keys will host the show. The 15-time Grammy shared her joy about the gig in a video this week.

“I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic,” Keys said in a statement. “I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!”

The Grammy Awards are February 10 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.