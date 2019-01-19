Car Slides, Lands In Ditch Full Of Water In Avoca

AVOCA, Ark.—Four motorists traveling down Wood Lodge Road in Avoca this afternoon (Jan. 19) slid off the asphalt and into a ditch, which had water running through it.

The car landed on its side, leaving two people trapped inside the truck until Christopher Morris said he and his friends drove by.

Morris said he and his friends pulled the truck’s remaining occupants from the ditch, possibly saving their lives.

“There was about two feet of running water going through [the ditch],” Morris said. “[It’s] an example of [the] right place at the right time.”

According to the Benton County Sherriff’s Office, no medical assistance was required.

The roads in Northwest Arkansas are expected to grow slicker throughout the day as temperatures drop and early snowfalls freeze.