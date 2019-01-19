Easy Ways To Protect Your Home From Frigid Temperatures

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR)- When the temperature dips to 20 degrees Fahrenheit and below, that’s when companies like A-1 Sewer and Drain say we’re at a higher risk to see pipes freeze over.

But, there’s time to prevent and prepare.

“Keep your house warm throughout. Don’t close rooms off to save heating costs. Keep the heat on the same temperature for 24 hours a day. Don’t change it day and night. If you’re gone for a weekend, do not reduce the heat,” said A-1 Sewer and Drain President Rod Douglas.

Opening cabinet doors underneath your kitchen sink allows the room temperature to hit the pipes, which protects them from freezing. A slow drip at all of your inside faucets is always a big help too.

Make sure you remove garden hoses – never leave them attached. Drip outside faucets and any faucet on an exterior wall. It’s also always a good idea to keep your garage door closed.

Plumbing and heating experts say don’t believe all of the myths you hear and old tricks people once used, because they can cause more damage than good.

“The old-fashioned way of thawing out pipes was to get a torch out. Plumbers used to do it also and try to thaw out the pipes. You don’t want to use torches. They’re dangerous and things catch on fire, smolder sometimes,” Douglas said.

Using your home’s heater is the best way to prevent pipes from freezing.

“If homeowners can figure out how to shut their water off prior to a freeze so they can help themselves to stop flooding, that’s something they all should do,” Douglas said.

It’s something quick and easy that can save a lot of stress and money later on.