FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—According to IDrive Arkansas, roads up and down the western side of Arkansas are covered in a mixture of snow and slush.

No accidents are being reported at this time, but the chances for roads to become slick as the temperature drops throughout the day is high.

Major roads are being reported as mostly clear by IDrive, though backroads such as those near Booneville and Waldron are being shown as covered with either slush or snow.