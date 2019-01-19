× Snow Ending Soon, Frigid Weather To Follow

The last snow band is continuing to taper off and move off to the east. The snow should be done falling within a few hours, with only a few flurries by early afternoon. We’re snow-free the rest of the day, but the temperatures continue to drop. It’ll be a frigid morning tomorrow.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Futurecast 12PM - Snow will be ending from west to east. The eastern River Valley will likely still see minor accumulations in the early afternoon.

Futurecast 2PM - Most, if not all, of the snow will have ended. But, winds will continue to be strong from the northwest so blowing snow is possible.

Hour-By-Hour Northwest Arkansas - Temperatures will stay in the 20s for the rest of the afternoon, even after the snow ends.

Hour-By-Hour River Valley - Temperatures hover around freezing for a few more hours. Then, temperatures plummet.

Tomorrow morning will be frigid. Temperatures won't rise to above freezing until tomorrow afternoon, so roads may still be slick.

-Sabrina