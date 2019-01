× Snow Falling Across Area; Roads Becoming Slick

As the rain changes to snow, roads are quickly becoming slick and hazardous across the area.

This is especially true for bridges and overpasses.

A band of very heavy snow has developed from Poteau to Greenwood; including most of Sebastian County. Most roads are snow covered.

The snow will end from the west to the east around 11am with some improvement on road surfaces this afternoon.

-Garrett