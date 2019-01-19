× Winter Weather Advisory Extended Into River Valley

The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended further south into the River Valley. All of the counties in our area are included. The time of the advisory has also been extended until 6PM for each county.

The advisory was pushed further south because moisture and colder temperatures have reached western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The timing of the system has not shifted much. We will begin to see the rain transition to snow after 6AM. The best chance of falling snow will be after 7AM until 3PM. Some lighter snow flurries may continue to fall throughout the afternoon.

Most locations will average around one inch of snowfall, with amounts closer to 2″ locally at higher elevations. The snow is expected to move out of the area by late afternoon. Slick spots on roads, especially bridges and overpasses, are likely during and immediately after the snowfall.

-Sabrina