Dead Body Found In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark.—The body of a woman was found Sunday (Jan. 20) morning lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Springdale police were called to Don Tyson Parkway and George Anderson Road around 4:50 a.m., according to a Springdale Police Department statement.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a deceased Hispanic woman between the ages of 25-35 years old, according to the news release.

The body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing and the woman’s identity is unknown at this time, the news release states.

If anyone has any information regarding the woman you are asked to call Springdale police at (479) 751-4542 or the anonymous tip line at (479) 750-4484.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.