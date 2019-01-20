Mainly Clear Skies For Moon Watching Tonight

Mainly clear skies are in the forecast tonight for watching the Super Blood Wolf Moon. There are some high cirrus clouds, but they are thin enough that it shouldn’t distract from viewing the moon tonight.

Temperatures will be in the 20s overnight, but we will warm up a bit for the next couple of days.

Our next system arrives Tuesday. This will mainly be a rain-maker, especially in the afternoon and evening as temperatures stay well above freezing.

There is a slight chance that some snowflakes may mix in for parts of Northwest Arkansas for an hour or so. No accumulation is expected at this time.

-Matt