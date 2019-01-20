Sen. Cotton Mum On Trump Proposal For Now, Sen. Boozman Wants To See Bill

WASHINGTON (TB&P)—On Saturday, President Donald Trump offered a proposal to end the federal government shutdown by promising three years of amnesty for some illegal aliens in exchange for $5.7 billion in wall funding along the southern U.S. border. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he planned to bring the proposal to a Senate vote this week.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., declined to comment on the latest proposal although he did share thoughts in a midweek interview with Talk Business & Politics on the government shutdown. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., said the president’s proposal was promising, but he wanted more specifics.

“We would like to move forward and the President’s proposal appears to be reasonable, but I need to read the actual bill, rather than an outline, before committing,” Boozman said in a statement to Talk Business & Politics on Saturday (Jan. 20). A spokesman for Cotton declined to comment when contacted for a reaction.

