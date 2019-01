× WATCH: Frigid Morning, Warm-Up On The Way

The storm system that brought us snow yesterday is now well off to the east, so we’re left with clear skies. Frigid temperatures and wind chills followed the system. We gradually warm-up over the next few days before rain on Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Afternoon high temperatures will be above freezing, but still chilly. A lot of the snow and ice will melt, before it refreezes overnight.

We're sunny and clear for today and tomorrow. Rain is expected on Tuesday.

-Sabrina