All 5 Arkansas Medical Marijuana Cultivation Facilities Under Construction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — All five of Arkansas medical marijuana cultivation facilities are now under construction.

Delta Medical Cannabis Co. in Newport became the final facility to begin work, breaking ground on Tuesday.

NEW: Delta Medical Cannabis Company breaks ground in Newport–Jackson County. “We anticipate having medicine available to dispensaries later this year,” said Ray Osment, COO and co-owner of Delta Medical. #arnews #arpx @KATVNews pic.twitter.com/jHkAeYxVkn — Marine Glisovic KATV (@KATVMarine) January 15, 2019

The other four facilities are Natural State Wellness Enterprises, also in Newport, Natural State Medicinals Cultivation between Redfield and White Hall, Osage Creek Cultivation near Berryville and the BOLD Team in Cotton Plant.

BOLD Team became the first to begin growing marijuana after being approved last weekand officials say its cannabis will be available for dispensaries in April.

The state is expected to distribute ID cards to patients in February .

Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana for those with certain medical conditions.