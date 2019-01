BEAVER LAKE, Ark. (KFSM) — Tonight (Jan. 21) Beaver Lake Fire Department, Avoca Fire Department and Mercy EMS responded to an “environmental emergency” on Bear Island on Beaver Lake.

According to Beaver Lake Fire Department, crews transported one patient by boat to shore and then transported them to an area hospital. Officials say the patient possibly had hypothermia.

Crews also transported one additional person and dog to shore by boat.

This is still an ongoing investigation.