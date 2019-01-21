Class Action Settlement Reached In Sonic Data Breach Case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Less than two years after a data breach affected customers of a local fast-food chain, a settlement has been reached and some customers might be eligible for a cash payment.
In 2017, officials with Sonic Drive-In said that they were notified of “unusual activity” regarding credit and debit cards used at Sonic.
“The ongoing breach may have led to a fire sale on millions of stolen credit and debit card accounts that are now being peddled in shadowy underground cybercrime stores,” according to KrebsOnSecurity, which first reported the possible breach.
SONIC issued a statment about the breach, saying customer security is important to the fast-food chain:
“Our credit card processor informed us last week of unusual activity regarding credit cards used at SONIC. The security of our guests’ information is very important to SONIC. We are working to understand the nature and scope of this issue, as we know how important this is to our guests. We immediately engaged third-party forensic experts and law enforcement when we heard from our processor. While law enforcement limits the information we can share, we will communicate additional information as we are able,” a statement from Sonic read.”
Less than a week after the announcement, a lawsuit was filed.
Now, it appears that a class action settlement was reached and customers may be eligible for a cash payment.
“The Settlement includes all residents of the United States of America who made a purchase at any one of the 325 impacted Sonic Drive-In locations and paid using a credit or debit card from April 7, 2017 through October 28, 2017,” the notice read.
Customers who visited one of the following Oklahoma locations during that time period must submit a claim in order to be eligible for payment:
- 902 W. Petree – Anadarko
- 430 W. Doolin- Blackwell
- 112 East H Ave. – Cache
- 7457 US Hwy 277- Elgin
- 24125 S. Hwy 49- Lawton
- 2612 Southwest Lee Blvd. – Lawton
- 908 N. Broadway- Marlow
- 301 S. Main St. – Okarche
- 11577 Ridge Rd. – Thackerville
- 125 S. Mustang Rd. – Yukon
- 901 N. Cemetery Rd. – Yukon.
Customers who visited one of the following Arkansas locations during that time period must submit a claim in order to be eligible for payment:
- 990 S. Constitution Ave. – Ashdown
- 130 Highway 167 – Bald Knob
- 2920 Harrison Street – Batesville
- 715 Saint Louis Street – Batesville
- 1506 Dewitt Henry Drive – Beebe
- 1703 Military Road – Benton
- 8100 Highway 49 North – Brookland
- 15357 Highway 5 – Cabot
- 3090 Bill Foster memorial Dr. – Cabot
- 670 Cash Road Southwest – Camden
- 404 South Main Street – Cave City
- 4311 Park Avenue – Fountain Lake
- 262 Highway 70 East – Glenwood
- 98 South Broadview Street – Greenbrier
- 5997 Highway 67 – Haskell
- 1220 Highway 25b North – Heber Springs
- 919 Highway 65 North – Marshall
- 101 East Highway 64 – McCrory
- Highway 69 & Main – Melbourne
- 246 Highway 425 North – Monticello
- 325 E. 13th – Murfreesboro
- 820 N. Fourche Avenue – Perryville
- 1627 Highway 270 West – Rockport
- 1201-a North Maple Street – Searcy
- 1823 Beebe-Capps Expressway – Searcy
- 1104 Highway 69 – Trumann
- 849 North Sebastian Street – West Helena
For a full list of stores affected, click here.