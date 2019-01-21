× Eye Care Facilities Offering Free Eye Exams To NFL Referees After Questionable Calls During Playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WDAF) — After the New Orleans Saints loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, eye care facilities in Louisiana and Texas announced they will offer free eye exams to NFL referees ahead of the 2019 season.

Both facilities announced the news on social media.

“We will GLADLY provide no cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight,” Louisiana Family Eyecare posted on Facebook. “We would hate for someone else to feel our pain.”

The Saints lost 26-23 in overtime to the Rams – some feel as the result of a blown call late in the game.

Crystal Vision Center in Texas is also offering free eye exams after the way the game ended.

“In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game, we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need. You know who you are.”