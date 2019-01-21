Homeless Man Who Helped Chiefs Player Stuck In Snow Attends AFC Championship Game

Kansas City, MO (KSHB) — Despite a heartbreaking loss by the Chiefs, one fan still had the night of a lifetime.

It was the promise seen across the country in a story that went viral.

A random act of kindness sent a homeless man to the biggest game in Arrowhead Stadium history.

“Its crazy, I have never been to anything like this in my life, I thank Jeff and his wife for blessing me with an opportunity to enjoy something like this,” said Dave Cochran.

Cochran help Chiefs player Jeff Allen when his car got stuck in the snow on the way to Arrowhead Stadium for the divisional match-up against the Colts.

Allen then posted about the good Samaritan on social media, asking the public to help him figure out who it was so he could give him tickets to the AFC championship game.

Cochran said he was just trying to do the right thing, not even knowing Allen was a Chiefs player at the time, and didn’t expect his life to change in the big ways it already has.

“I am nervous as all get out. I have never been here, I have never been to a preseason game, or regular season, this is like a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Cochran.

The community has wrapped its arms around him.

He will be the first to admit he has lived a life of crime. Dozens of arrests and mugshots have followed him since he was a teen.

But his act of kindness resulted in a hotel giving him a five nights stay, a glass company fixing the broken windows on his car, thousands of dollars raised and clothes donated.

Now, while the focus shifts from the Chiefs and back to reality, Cochran said knows he will have to prove that he is turning his life around.

“I got my sister. She is going to help me move forward with different activities to keep me busy, and I want to do some things for the community.”