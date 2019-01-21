× John Scott Leaving Hogs For Gamecocks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – John Scott Jr. was one of two coaches left from the Bret Bielema era at Arkansas but his tenure with the Razorbacks has come to an end as he is expected to be hired at South Carolina.

Scott spent two seasons at Arkansas as a defensive line coach and joins Will Muschamp’s staff with the Gamecocks. Barry Lunney Jr. is the only remaining coach with more than one season of experience with the Razorbacks. Scott was the defensive tackles coach for the Hogs in 2018.

Before he joined the Arkansas staff, Scott was an assistant defensive line coach with the New York Jets. Scott, a South Carolina native, also had coaching stops at Texas Tech, Western Carolina, Norfolk State, Georgia Southern and Missouri State.

Steve Caldwell coached the defensive ends for the Razorbacks last season.