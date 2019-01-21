× Martin, Kjerstad Named Preseason All-Americans

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – As the college baseball season is approaching, a pair of Razorbacks are garnering attention.

D1Baseball.com named both Casey Martin and Heston Kjerstad preseason first team all-Americans on Monday.

Kjerstad, a sophomore outfielder, hit .332 last season with 14 home runs and drove in 58 runs for Arkansas. Martin, also a sophomore in 2019, hit .345 with 13 home runs and had 49 RBI while stealing eight bases.

Closer Matt Cronin was named to the second team after recording 14 saves and threw 48.1 innings with 59 strikeouts last season.

Arkansas starts the 2019 season on Feb. 15 as Eastern Illinois comes to Fayetteville for a three game series.