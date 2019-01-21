Oregon Man Kills Parents, Girlfriend, Infant Daughter In ‘Horrific’ Slaying

WOODBURN, Ore. (THV11) — In a scene that authorities described as “horrific,” a man killed four members of his family at a home they shared in Woodburn late Saturday night.

The suspect, 42-year-old Mark Leo Gregory Gago, killed his parents, his girlfriend, and their infant daughter, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The homicide victims were identified Sunday morning as Olivia Gago, 9 months old; Shaina Sweitzer, 31; Jerry Bremer, 66; and Pamela Bremer, 64. Neighbors and family told KGW that the victims were Gago’s daughter, girlfriend and parents.

Deputies arrived at the home, located in the 32000 block of South Barlow Road, at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. They found Gago attacking an 8-year-old child, police said, and deputies at the scene shot and killed him.

The 8-year-old child, Sweitzer’s daughter from a previous relationship, according to the Associated Press, was saved, deputies said.

The girl told Fox12 that Gago was speaking in riddles and had his hands around her neck when police came into the house.

“She said it was like an ax.” A neighbor (who wants to remain anonymous) says 1 of 2 survivors of the quadruple homicide ran to his house, bleeding. He says she told him Gago attacked her in her sleep w/ a weapon. She said she fought him off & escaped. She thought he was high. pic.twitter.com/WWZp7nLXjo — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) January 20, 2019

The 8-year-old child and an adult female roommate injured in the incident were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

“I’ve talked to investigators, 20-year veterans, and they’re saying this is a shocking scene,” said Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brian Jensen.

According to a report by The Oregonian, the victims were not shot. Jensen said the causes of death are under investigation. A neighbor told KGW Gago used an ax.

“We’re not sure what was used at this time,” Jensen told reporters near the scene Sunday. “I’ve been told that there were numerous weapons, swords, things of that nature in the residence. The investigators are trying to determine what exactly was used to kill each person.”

A neighbor told KGW one of the victims, a woman who survived and rented space in the home, came running to his house. She was dazed and in pain. The neighbor then called 911.

“The scariest part for me was waiting for the police to arrive and not knowing if this guy was waiting for the victim that was in my house,” he said.

She told the neighbor Gago, who appeared high, attacked her with an ax which she was able to wrestle away and escape, the neighbor said.

The woman knew Gago from grade school. She said he had just gotten a new car and a job and appeared to be in a good mood Saturday night.

In August 2018, Gago was arrested on a weapons charge. Jensen told the Associated Press by email that he was booked on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon. Jensen didn’t have details on the disposition of the case or circumstances of the arrest.

He was charged with assault in 2001 and 2005. Those cases were dismissed.

Court records show Gago was expected to appear in court in March for skipping out on nearly four years of child support payments. His ex-wife declined to comment.

On Sunday night, a crowd of crying adults and children left flowers, candles and stuffed animals outside the home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.