Several Events Planned Today To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Today is the federal holiday honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and several events are taking place throughout the area in celebration of Dr. King and his message.

In Fayetteville, the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council is holding a Dream Keepers’ Youth Prayer Breakfast this morning at 8 a.m. at the Janelle Hembree Alumni House on the University of Arkansas campus. Later, a Freedom March starts at 11:15 a.m. at the corner of MLK Boulevard and Razorback Road. The day’s events in Fayetteville will cap off with the 23rd annual Recommitment Banquet at 7 p.m. in the Fayetteville Town Center.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will hold events all week long to celebrate King and his legacy, starting with the MLK Day Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. in the Reynolds Room. There’s also a food drive happening this week to benefit the River Valley Regional Food Bank.

Also, Fort Smith’s MLK “Celebrate the Dream” Parade takes place at 11:30 a.m. this morning on Garrison Avenue, with more than 50 groups participating this year.

Here is a list of events:

Fayetteville:

8 a.m. — MLK Dream Keepers’ Youth Prayer Breakfast, Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House

9:30 a.m. — MLK Dream Keepers’ Youth Activity, Health, Physical Education and Recreation (HPER) Building

11:15 a.m. — MLK Freedom March, MLK Boulevard and Razorback Road (Gather in UA Parking Lot 56), March to Arkansas Union on the University of Arkansas campus

12 p.m. — MLK Noon Vigil, Verizon Ballroom, Arkansas Union, UA campus

7 p.m. — 23rd annual MLK Recommitment Banquet, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center.

Fort Smith: