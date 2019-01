HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Around 3 p.m. Monday (Jan. 21) the Huntsville and Wittler/Aurora Fire Departments responded to a structure fire.

On their Facebook page, the HFD said they received great assistance from Bohannon Mountain, Japton, Wesley, Hindsville and Smyrna Fire Departments.

They said while the home was an unfortunate loss, there were no injuries.