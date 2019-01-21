× Springdale Police Identify Suspect In Hit-And-Run Collision

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police have an arrest warrant for a man accused of striking a pedestrian and leaving him on the side of the road.

Race Fuller, 28, is wanted in connection with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a Class D felony.

Anyone with more information on Fuller’s whereabouts can contact police at 479-751-4542 or on the anonymous tip line at 479-750-4484.

Police said Fuller struck Jeen John around 6:53 a.m. on Jan. 14 near Fern Valley Loop and Arkansas 264.

Officers found John, 23, laying near the highway. He was taken to Northwest Medical Center with life-threatening injuries

Police said Monday (Jan. 21) John was still hospitalized and in serious condition.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

State law also requires a driver involved in an injury accident to remain on scene for at least 30 minutes and if possible, help the injured.