× Tulsa Teen Receiving Global Recognition For Water Purification Project

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) — A Tulsa teenager is receiving global recognition for his cool creation after he made a water purification system in his classroom.

Braden Millford is a senior at Cascia Hall.

After deciding to create a water purification system for his school project, but he didn’t stop there. He even simulated a stream from scratch to show how his project would work.

“My project associates environmentally extracted bacteria with algae in a jelly-like system that you can then deploy into a stream and it will intake water toxins,” said Milford.

His creation was so impressive that he was chosen as one of 33 teenagers from around the world as a Three Dot Dash Global Teen Leader.

“It was just kind of incredible to see what I’ve been doing in this classroom for four years represented against so many other extremely talented people around the nation,” Milford told KJRH.

He is also in the running to compete in one of the top science competitions in the United States. If he makes it to the top 40, he’ll get $25,000 to help his project.