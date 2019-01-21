× University Of Oklahoma Student Expelled From Sorority Over Viral Blackface Video

A sorority at the University of Oklahoma says it has expelled a student who was seen wearing black paint on her face and using a racial epithet in a video that went viral on Twitter.

In a statement Saturday, London Moore, the president of the Theta Gamma chapter of Delta Delta Delta, condemned the “racist, offensive and disgraceful” behavior seen in the video. Moore said the video “is in no way consistent with Tri Delta’s ideals” and apologized to students for “this senseless act of racism.”

“The woman who participated in, filmed and posted the video is no longer a member of our organization,” Moore said.

The University of Oklahoma said Saturday it was investigating after the video began circulating on social media. The video, posted Friday to Twitter, shows two women in a Snapchat post, one of whom is wearing black paint on her face and hands and uses a racial slur.

The university confirmed Friday that two OU students were in the video, which it described as “inappropriate and derogatory.” A university spokeswoman said both students were remorseful and wanted to publicly apologize.

The university in 2015 severed ties with a fraternity and expelled two students after several members took part in a racist chant caught on video that referenced lynching.