Water Line Break Leaves Several Homes Without Water In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A water main break near Hwy 59 between Aldi’s and Tractor Supply Company in Van Buren has left several residents in the area without water.

Van Buren Mayor Joe Hurst told 5NEWS a contractor hit a 12″ main transmission line in the area, and that crews are on site to repair the damaged line.

The neighborhoods impacted by the busted water line are the Oliver Springs subdivision, Northridge Drive and the Legacy Heights area.

It’s estimated around 100 people are without water, according to the Director of Utilities for Van Buren Steve Dufresne.

Walmart and businesses along Hwy 59 still have water, but the pressure has been lowered, Dufresne says.

The water will be restored around 6-8 p.m., and no boil order has been issued yet.