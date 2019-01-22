× Winter Weather Advisories Early Wednesday Morning

Winter weather advisories are in effect tonight until 6AM Wednesday. A light wintry mix of some freezing mist and sleet could produce a glaze Wednesday morning, especially on bridges and overpasses. Accumulations will stay very light.

Counties included: Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, and Washington counties.

A mix of freezing drizzle, sleet, and some snowflakes are possible early Wednesday.

Northwest Arkansas Timing:

River Valley Timing

-5NEWS Weather