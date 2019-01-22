Winter Weather Advisories Early Wednesday Morning
Winter weather advisories are in effect tonight until 6AM Wednesday. A light wintry mix of some freezing mist and sleet could produce a glaze Wednesday morning, especially on bridges and overpasses. Accumulations will stay very light.
Counties included: Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, and Washington counties.
A mix of freezing drizzle, sleet, and some snowflakes are possible early Wednesday.
Northwest Arkansas Timing:
River Valley Timing
-5NEWS Weather