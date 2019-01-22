Van Buren Adds Sidewalk Near Drennen-Scott Historic Site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN. Ark. (KFSM) — Van Buren is working to make its downtown area a bit more walkable.

The Drennen-Scott Historic Site says the sidewalk will connect it's property to the "Willhaf House" down the hill. The goal is to improve access for the few thousand visitors a year who come to the homes.

It will also make walking on 3rd Street safer.

The city's new mayor, Joe Hurst, says construction started about two weeks ago.

"Through the community we have been spending money on sidewalks all throughout the city, and this is just part of that effort to try and become more walkable and especially since its located in the downtown, people can walk all the way from downtown all the way up to the Drennen Scott House now with these new sidewalks, so its going to be safer, its going to be more walkable and its going to highlight really a historical gem in this community," said Mayor Hurst

Mayor Hurst says the construction should wrap up in the next three weeks.

That means it will be ready for visitors when the house opens for the season in April.