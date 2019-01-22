× Fort Smith Police Release Names Of Those Involved In Stabbing At Apartment Complex

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police released the names Tuesday of those involved a stabbing at an apartment complex last week that left one man dead and one injured.

Jameski Bibbs of Little Rock was killed in the stabbing, which took place at the Timberline Apartments at 5900 Kinkead Avenue, according to Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police.

A report on the incident shows that police made contact with Miller Luke after being called to the complex. Luke was “extremely upset and repeated ‘I’m sorry'” several times, according to the police report.

Police found Bibbs dead on the kitchen floor. Police asked Luke if anyone was in the apartment, and he said there wasn’t at the time because his roommate had gone for help. It was then that the roommate, Isiah Graham, returned to the apartment, the report said.

Luke told police he was sitting in his living room when Bibbs came through the front door with a gun, but then he told police he “thought” it was a gun. He said Bibbs began to attack him.

Luke had a wound on his arm that was treated by EMS, police said. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Graham told police he was asleep in his bedroom when Luke came in and woke him. He said he had not heard anything and didn’t wake up until Luke came in.

Fort Smith Police are still investigating.