Man Arrested In Fayetteville For Attempted Rape And Drug Charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police arrested a man after he was accused of beating a woman and attempting to rape her.

Around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 22) police were called to an apartment in Fayetteville where they found a woman in the driveway sobbing after Mitchell Malczycki, 37, attacked her.

Police say Malczycki jumped on top of the victim, naked, and began hitting her. Police then entered the apartment and had to force their way into the woman’s bedroom where they found Malczycki naked on the floor, acting like he was un the influence of some sort of intoxicant.

The victim and Malczycki were both staying at the apartment who belongs to a mutual friend.

The victim said that she came home from work around 3:30 a.m. and found Malczycki on the couch, naked and appearing to be asleep.

Police found a prescription bottle with Malczycki’s name on it, which was filled methamphetamine.

Malczycki was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance, attempted rape, aggravated assault, 3rd-degree battery and refusal to submit to arrest.

He is now being held at the Washington County Detention Center with a bond of $25,000.