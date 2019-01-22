× Man Wanted In Connection With Springdale Hit And Run Captured

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The driver of a vehicle that police say hit a Marshallese man and fled the scene has been captured.

Race Skyler Fuller, 28, of Lowell was wanted in connection with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a Class D felony. He was booked into the Benton County Detention Center at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday. No bond has been set.

Police say Fuller struck Jeen John about 6;53 p.m. on Jan. 14 near Fern’s Valley Loop and Arkansas 264, then left the scene. Officers found John laying near the highway.

John, 23, is still hospitalized at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

A GoFundMe was set up to pay for an airline ticket to fly John’s mother in from the Marshall Islands. According to an update on that page, his mother has arrived and is by his side, but they are still taking donations to help the family with further expenses and a return plane ticket for his mother.

John is also the father of a 1-year-old.

Fuller is scheduled to appear in Benton County Circuit Court on March 4.