× Misdemeanor Assault Charge Dismissed Against Decatur Police Officer

CENTERTON (KFSM) — A Decatur officer is back at work after having a domestic assault charge dismissed.

Lance Dixon, who was arrested last November by Centerton police, was also cleared by an internal review, according to Decatur Police Chief Joe Savage.

Dixon, 49, was arrested in connection with third-degree assault — a misdemeanor — after his step-daughter told police Dixon choked her brother during an argument in her parents’ bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Dixon told Centerton police that he didn’t choke anyone, but said the boy came at him and he put his hands on his shoulders. Dixon added that the he was hit and scratched during the argument but didn’t strike anyone.

Dixon’s charge was dismissed the day of his arraignment in Centerton District Court.