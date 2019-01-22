Morning Fire Destroys Trailer Home Where Barn Burned Earlier This Month

ROLAND, Okla. (KFSM) — An early morning fire destroyed a house trailer on the same site where firefighters battled a barn fire less than two weeks before.

The Roland, Muldrow and Liberty fire departments responded to the fire at 475781 E. 1100 Road in Roland about 2:30 a.m. to find a modified house trailer on fire.

Firefighters were still working to put out the fire an hour later. They said someone lived on the property, but it was unknown if anyone was home at the time of the fire. So far, no injuries were reported, they told 5NEWS about 3:30 a.m.

The address is familiar to the firefighters. The same departments battled a fire there on Jan. 9, when a barn was destroyed. The cause of that fire has not been released. It is not known if the fires are related.