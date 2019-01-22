× Oscar Mayer Wants You To Become The Next Weinermobile Driver

(WGHP) — Do you lie awake at night, dreaming of the day when you finally get to drive a giant hot dog across the country?

If so, you’re in luck!

Oscar Mayer is now recruiting drivers for the company’s fleet of Wienermobiles.

These so-called “Hotdoggers” will be hired for a one-year position beginning in June 2019.

The first Wienermobile rolled into the spotlight in 1936. Since then, the hot dog vehicle has become an icon.

Right now, six Wienermobiles roam the country.

These new Hotdoggers will need to represent the company and tour the country while taking the hot dog helm.

They’re looking for someone with a BA or BS in, preferably, public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing to navigate the roads, interviews, charity functions and more. They’re especially looking for someone who is bilingual.

Looking to be the next Hotdogger? Find out more here. You’ve got until the end of January!