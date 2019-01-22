× Oscar Nominations Announced: ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Roma,’ ‘The Favourite’ Get Top Nods

(KFSM) — The nominations for the 91st annual Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, and based on the awards season so far, there were few surprises.

“Roma,” “A Star Is Born,” “Vice” and “The Favourite” got multiple nods, including in the top categories of Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress. “Roma” and “The Favourite” led with 10 nominations each, ahead of the rest of the competition.

The nominations for “Roma” include Best Picture, a first for streaming media service Netflix, which produced and distributed the film. Alfonso Cuaron, who won the Golden Globe as Best Director for “Roma,” is also nominated for directing here. He faces tough competition from “BlacKkKlansman” director Spike Lee (his first Oscar nod in 30 years and first for Best Director), Pawel Pawlikowski for “Cold War,” Yorgos Lanthimos for “The Favourite” and Adam McKay for “Vice.”

Another first comes from “Black Panther,” the first superhero movie ever to be nominated for Best Picture.

The rest of the Best Picture nominees are “A Star Is Born,” “Green Book,” “The Favourite,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Vice.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Freddie Mercury and Queen biopic that was panned by critics but loved by audiences, got a surprising amount of love from the Academy. While it was little surprise Rami Malek was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his turn as iconic lead singer Freddie Mercury, the film’s Best Picture was a little more surprising.

Malek won Best Actor for his role as Mercury earlier this month at the Golden Globe Awards, which are often viewed as indicators of potential Oscar wins. Malek is also nominated for Best Actor for a Screen Actor’s Guild Award. Those awards, which also are seen as a precursor to Oscar wins, will be handed out Jan. 27.

“A Star Is Born” was a favorite with five nominations at the Golden Globe Awards but received only a win for its original song “Shallow,” which is also nominated for an Oscar in the same category. It faces competition from “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “All the Stars” from “Black Panther,” “I’ll Fight” from “RBG” and “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns.”

“A Star Is Born” will get another chance for big wins, picking up nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliot), Best Actor (Bradley Cooper) and Best Actress (Lady Gaga). Cooper missed being nominated for Best Director for the film, however.

Best Actor nominations include Golden Globe winner Christian Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney in “Vice,” Willem Dafoe for “At Eternity’s Gate,” Malek for “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Viggo Mortensen for “Green Book.”

Yalitza Aparicio for “Roma,” Glenn Close for “The Wife,” Olivia Coleman for “The Favourite” Lady Gaga for “A Star Is Born” and Melissa McCarthy for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” make up the nominees for Best Actress.

The nominees for best supporting actress are Amy Adams (“Vice”), Marina De Tavira (“Roma”), Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Emma Stone (“The Favourite”) and Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”). Tavira was something a surprise, while Claire Foy of “First Man” was left out.

Up for best supporting actor are: Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”), Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”), Sam Elliott (“A Star Is Born”), Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) and Sam Rockwell (“Vice”). Notably snubbed was Timothy Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”).

The Academy Awards will be handed out in a televised ceremony on Feb. 24, but the show is lacking a host after Kevin Hart stepped away from the role earlier this year after years-old homophobic tweets by the comic surfaced and caused controversy. Hart has since apologized for the tweets. Meanwhile, another host hasn’t been announced, and it’s likely the awards ceremony will go on without one.

A full list of nominees can be seen here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.